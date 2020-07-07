Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1363
Reflection...
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1450
photos
76
followers
19
following
373% complete
View this month »
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
1363
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
7th July 2020 7:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Margo Sayer
ace
...of a fallen tree in Paimpont Lake. I tried this shot in colour too which didn't rock my boat at all. What l particularly like about this is trying to isolate and appreciate the tree. I wonder how quickly weImpatiently dismiss shots out of impatience
July 7th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close