Previous
Next
Reflection... by s4sayer
Photo 1363

Reflection...

7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Margo Sayer

ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
373% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margo Sayer ace
...of a fallen tree in Paimpont Lake. I tried this shot in colour too which didn't rock my boat at all. What l particularly like about this is trying to isolate and appreciate the tree. I wonder how quickly weImpatiently dismiss shots out of impatience
July 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise