Pathway & Shade, Paimpont Lake

The path around the whole lake takes approximately an hour for habitual ramblers, walkers and cyclists. There is 1 entrance to join the trail. Habitual walkers can do it in an hour or thereabouts. For me the highlight is being able to see Paimpont Abbey across the lake...in the Bourg. This is the only place where it can be seen.



The next time l take this walk, needs must take a shot for 365. Patience may be required ;-)