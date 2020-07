Church St Armel, Ploërmel

Ploërmel is about 30 minutes drive from Paimpont. This C15th church is in the middle of town and renowned for its impressive stonework and excellent stain glass windows. It’s slap bang in the centre of town, a rather nice bar next door and good parking. 5* no brainer! You can see, snippets of the cheek by jowl buildings in this lively town. I haven't been to Ploërmel for some time and very much enjoyed being there today.



OB