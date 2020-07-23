Previous
Tree Stump, 3 of 3 by s4sayer
Tree Stump, 3 of 3

You'll be as pleased as I am to know that this is the last in this series...whilst I caught up with myself. Phew. Hope to find my mojo rather than limping every day to find a fun/exciting/interesting shot...which has been my crutch recently.

Thank you for your support ;-)
23rd July 2020 23rd Jul 20

Margo Sayer

