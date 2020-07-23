Sign up
Tree Stump, 3 of 3
You'll be as pleased as I am to know that this is the last in this series...whilst I caught up with myself. Phew. Hope to find my mojo rather than limping every day to find a fun/exciting/interesting shot...which has been my crutch recently.
Thank you for your support ;-)
23rd July 2020
23rd Jul 20
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
18th July 2020 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
3
,
of
,
stump
