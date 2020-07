Edges of Paimpont Forest

We walk here several times a week, enjoying the forest's flora and fauna. Paimpont is a popular venue for walkers, hikers, visitors...and residents through all seasons. There are several benches where visitors and residents can pause, enjoy a lakeside view of Paimpont Lake which gives onto the village itself and our 11th Century Abbey...in daily service for visitors and residents alike.



