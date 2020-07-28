Previous
Ducks on Trémelin Lake by s4sayer
Photo 1382

Ducks on Trémelin Lake

They appeared out of culverts, Ducks gliding across Trémelin Lake with purpose. Gradually they became distinct groups, creating distance from others by moving in different directions. Fascinating, enthralling, humbling.

28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Margo Sayer

@s4sayer
