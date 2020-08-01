Sign up
Photo 1387
Checking the muddy reaches of Trégier Lake
Photo tells all. Significant effort required to re-establish norm!?
OB? Sure thing!
1st August 2020
1st Aug 20
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don't have the foggiest notion of what my...
1474
photos
77
followers
19
following
380% complete
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
1st August 2020 10:00am
Tags
s4sayer
,
trégier-lake-muddy
gloria jones
ace
Looks like Mitzi is in her element :)
August 1st, 2020
