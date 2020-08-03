Previous
Ferns, sunlit by s4sayer
Ferns, sunlit

The light was such l felt I was walking in another universe.

3rd August 2020 3rd Aug 20

Margo Sayer

@s4sayer
Domenico Dodaro ace
Wonderful! It is almost abstract. Love this photo unconditionally!
August 3rd, 2020  
