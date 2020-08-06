Sign up
Photo 1392
Sky & Paimpont Lake
Since this shot was taken and posted, some significant water has flowed under the bridge. Am desperately trying to edit my shots...and failing miserably. After too many failed efforts to post the shot I wanted, here is the filler.
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
Margo Sayer
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
Joan Robillard
ace
What are you using for edit software? And remember with editing less is more.
August 6th, 2020
