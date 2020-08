Chania catches a leveret!

Chania is an accomplished huntress. Here are the remains of her kill, a leveret/young hare. Not a drop of blood to be seen. She brought it in through the cat flap...no mean feat. Whilst irked by her behaviour, I'm impressed by her skill. I saw The Hare the day before in the lane. We both froze...before he lopped back into the shrubbery. He's a magnificent specimen. Not surprisingly...l haven’t seen him since ;-(. Broadsheet illustrates scale.