Photo 1397
Kitchen Garden!?
Why not? Seems a good idea when am chasing my tail and iPad power is diminishing fast!
OB, why not?
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1484
photos
77
followers
19
following
382% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
13th August 2020 6:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
kitchen-garden
,
s4sayer
Pat Knowles
ace
The best & least work garden! No weeding there!
August 13th, 2020
