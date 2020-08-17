Previous
L'Equipe de Gars* prepare for the Feast of the Assumption
L'Equipe de Gars* prepare for the Feast of the Assumption

The Mass for the Feast of the Assumption is traditionally held at the Grotte de Notre Dame. Folk come every year from hither, thither and yon to mark the Feast Day and enjoy Mass in this place of solace, prayer, affirmation and beauty. Les Gars...approximately 20+ boys of all ages, including R, have already spent a day trimming, pruning, cleaning and generally sprucing up the area during recent days. Les Dames have cleaned the Grotte itself, removing, washing and replacing all the plaques that bear witness to faith and giving thanks for blessings received.
Margo Sayer

