Previous
Next
Stag...et alia. by s4sayer
Photo 1402

Stag...et alia.

This Stag, Dame and 2 autonomous young belong to an enterprise which also provides Dog Drawn Sled rides. There are 6 pairs of Husky type dogs. They bark vociferously before they launch themselves at their Driver’s command. He continues to shout/bark at them to maintain speed...and drama! They start at a reasonable pace...which quickly becomes a fur blur as they work as a team, achieving incredible speed, passing not far from the Grotte, before completing their constitutional! Dramatic? Sure thing!

Stag remains nonplussed!
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Margo Sayer

ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
384% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise