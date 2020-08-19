Stag...et alia.

This Stag, Dame and 2 autonomous young belong to an enterprise which also provides Dog Drawn Sled rides. There are 6 pairs of Husky type dogs. They bark vociferously before they launch themselves at their Driver’s command. He continues to shout/bark at them to maintain speed...and drama! They start at a reasonable pace...which quickly becomes a fur blur as they work as a team, achieving incredible speed, passing not far from the Grotte, before completing their constitutional! Dramatic? Sure thing!



Stag remains nonplussed!