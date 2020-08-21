Previous
Glimpse of the Forest from 'Horseguards' by s4sayer
Photo 1404

Glimpse of the Forest from 'Horseguards'

There is a sheltered forest lane near Vignouse where M & l often walk. It's been a boon in the recent sweltering heat. Just looking at the shot... calms and soothes me.

21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Margo Sayer

@s4sayer
Joan Robillard ace
Looks lovely and cool
August 21st, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture of the greenery and light
August 21st, 2020  
Lin ace
Lovely and peaceful
August 21st, 2020  
