Photo 1404
Glimpse of the Forest from 'Horseguards'
There is a sheltered forest lane near Vignouse where M & l often walk. It's been a boon in the recent sweltering heat. Just looking at the shot... calms and soothes me.
OB
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Margo Sayer
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
Tags
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
glimpse-horseguards-mitzi
Joan Robillard
ace
Looks lovely and cool
August 21st, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture of the greenery and light
August 21st, 2020
Lin
ace
Lovely and peaceful
August 21st, 2020
