Photo 1407
New Holly...in August!?
With exception of a few days here and there, we've had glorious weather since Spring. This calmness seems too inappropriate to last. Yet this holly bough made me stop, think and wonder ...what next?
OB? Why not?
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
sooc
s4sayer
new-holly-august
bkb in the city
Nice shot
August 24th, 2020
