Previous
Next
New Holly...in August!? by s4sayer
Photo 1407

New Holly...in August!?

With exception of a few days here and there, we've had glorious weather since Spring. This calmness seems too inappropriate to last. Yet this holly bough made me stop, think and wonder ...what next?

OB? Why not?
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Margo Sayer

ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
385% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Nice shot
August 24th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise