The Bungalow, Paimpont by s4sayer
Photo 1410

The Bungalow, Paimpont

Whilst this house in this house is called ‘The Bungalow', you can see it's somewhat larger than its name would imply. There are at least 4 storeys above ground level here and during WW2 it was sequestered by German forces who held POWs there until after the Armistice. Returned to France after the war, it is now back in French ownership. There are dungeons 2 floors below ground level and you can clearly see that it's a place where you wouldn't have wanted to linger.

The very ordinary and simple Meadowsweet and the lake in the foreground illustrate...for me...that life goes on and it is our duty to live in hope, with kindness and patience to all. Easier said than done.

27th August 2020

Margo Sayer

