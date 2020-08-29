Previous
Next
Juvenile swallows by s4sayer
Photo 1412

Juvenile swallows

Every year our outbuildings welcome swallows. After their parents' tireless attention to feed them, they become playful. They sit on the electricity/phone wires, look at what is happening nearby, move to another perch, squabble in avian fashion, catch flies on the wing...and pause to rest before making further sorties. We've had 2 pairs coming every year for approx 15 years. They re-trim the nests, settle and nurture their broods.

Here are 2 of this year's team, pausing after some continuous chasing, darting from wire to the ground...then off again to different wires close by before settling down to watch the world go by. I sat in the car taking this...and many, many more shots...finally leaving them to their antics.

OB? Ye-es!

29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Margo Sayer

ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
386% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
A fabulous capture
August 29th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise