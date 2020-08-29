Juvenile swallows

Every year our outbuildings welcome swallows. After their parents' tireless attention to feed them, they become playful. They sit on the electricity/phone wires, look at what is happening nearby, move to another perch, squabble in avian fashion, catch flies on the wing...and pause to rest before making further sorties. We've had 2 pairs coming every year for approx 15 years. They re-trim the nests, settle and nurture their broods.



Here are 2 of this year's team, pausing after some continuous chasing, darting from wire to the ground...then off again to different wires close by before settling down to watch the world go by. I sat in the car taking this...and many, many more shots...finally leaving them to their antics.



