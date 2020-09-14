Previous
Reflections, River Aulne, Chateaulin by s4sayer
Photo 1426

Reflections, River Aulne, Chateaulin

We're at Chateaulin for a few days, one of our favourite haunts. If you look at these reflections closely, you'll see that they don't include the parked cars, due to the angles of refraction.

14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Margo Sayer

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow that is like crazy! love it
September 14th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
Such a beautiful place...the reflection has chucked out the bits we can do without!! Fave as it’s such a very pretty scene.
September 14th, 2020  
JackieR ace
An immediate fav for this wonderful scene
September 14th, 2020  
