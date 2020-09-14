Sign up
Photo 1426
Reflections, River Aulne, Chateaulin
We're at Chateaulin for a few days, one of our favourite haunts. If you look at these reflections closely, you'll see that they don't include the parked cars, due to the angles of refraction.
OB
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Margo Sayer
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
Tags
reflections
sooc
chateaulin
river-aulne
KoalaGardens🐨
wow that is like crazy! love it
September 14th, 2020
Pat Knowles
Such a beautiful place...the reflection has chucked out the bits we can do without!! Fave as it’s such a very pretty scene.
September 14th, 2020
JackieR
An immediate fav for this wonderful scene
September 14th, 2020
