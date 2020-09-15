Sign up
Photo 1427
Nantes - Brest Canal, aided and abetted by Mitzi!
M & l were walking alongside the canal. Just as l pressed the shutter button, M, on her lead, lurched. Happenstance persuaded me...this had to be my and Mitzi's shot for today ;-)
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
Tags
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
nf-sooc-2020
,
happenstance-nantes-brest-canal
Richard Sayer
ace
The Prince of Serendip was obviously stalking you...
September 15th, 2020
