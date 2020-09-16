Sign up
Photo 1428
Tranquillity...River Aulne,Chateaulin
Am blown away by these reflections on the River Aulne at Chateaulin...peaceful and tranquil.
OB
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1515
photos
76
followers
19
following
391% complete
View this month »
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
1427
1428
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
15th September 2020 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chateaulin
,
s4sayer
,
nf-sooc-2020
,
tranquility-river-aulne
Richard Sayer
ace
I really like the double leading lines which take our eye down to the infinity point.
September 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
