Tranquillity...River Aulne,Chateaulin by s4sayer
Photo 1428

Tranquillity...River Aulne,Chateaulin

Am blown away by these reflections on the River Aulne at Chateaulin...peaceful and tranquil.

16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Margo Sayer

@s4sayer
Richard Sayer ace
I really like the double leading lines which take our eye down to the infinity point.
September 16th, 2020  
