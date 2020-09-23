Previous
Next
Caught in a rainstorm... by s4sayer
Photo 1433

Caught in a rainstorm...

Sky was in dramatic mood as M and I went out and darkening...rapidly. Stubbornly l continued...and M by default! Although thunder didn’t feature, the torrential rain made its presence felt. Fortunately we were only 15 mins from base; we turned tail, suitably drenched. l took this shot outside the house...by which time we had both regained our dignity and the rainstorm had stopped ;-)

There's some déjà vu here...as l took similar shot of M & l some time ago when walking in the shallows of Paimpont Lake.
23rd September 2020 23rd Sep 20

Margo Sayer

ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
392% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Richard Sayer ace
Well, this is one adventure I'm happy not to have shared!
September 23rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise