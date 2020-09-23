Caught in a rainstorm...

Sky was in dramatic mood as M and I went out and darkening...rapidly. Stubbornly l continued...and M by default! Although thunder didn’t feature, the torrential rain made its presence felt. Fortunately we were only 15 mins from base; we turned tail, suitably drenched. l took this shot outside the house...by which time we had both regained our dignity and the rainstorm had stopped ;-)



There's some déjà vu here...as l took similar shot of M & l some time ago when walking in the shallows of Paimpont Lake.