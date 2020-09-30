Now is the moment...

...at the end of a busy Summer season at Paimpont, to extend parking facilities for the 1000s of visitors who flock here...all the year around and from all corners of the globe. P is a small village on the edge of a large lake and a huge forest. Visitors flock in great numbers from all over the world, with more every year.



As you can see, the earth moving equipment is beginning the task of installing the necessary services. Local Football and Rugby Clubhouses have been in place for some time, Camping facilities are out of shot.



My intention is to post photos as the work continues. Needs must go to the Mairie (Town Hall) and look at the plans to have a better idea of the whole project.