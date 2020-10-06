Sign up
Photo 1448
Tree and Telegraph Wire
Worldwide panic and nerves fade away when I look at this. Welcome to Real Life!
OB
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
1
0
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1535
photos
75
followers
20
following
396% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
4th October 2020 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
tree-telegraph-wire
gloria jones
ace
Great sense of scale and space
October 6th, 2020
