Photo 1452
Summer segues to Autumn...
...and our pears. These, and as many again have been gleaned from our pear tree. This is approximately half of what we now have on the sunny windowsill in our bedroom...other half out of shot...and they are welcome, tasty and prolific.
OB, of course.
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don't have the foggiest notion of what my...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
7th October 2020 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
summer-segues-to-autumn
