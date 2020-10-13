Sign up
Photo 1455
6 Legged Bi-colour Horse!
Serendipitously...found myself in the right place for this fun shot. BTW...these are beautiful horses, grazing quietly on a splendid Autumn morning.
BoB
13th October 2020
13th Oct 20
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1542
photos
75
followers
20
following
398% complete
1448
1449
1450
1451
1452
1453
1454
1455
Tags
sooc
,
les-forges
,
s4sayer
,
6-legged-bi-colour-horse
