Solo Fisherman, Paimpont Lake by s4sayer
Solo Fisherman, Paimpont Lake

Here's Serge, fishing on Paimpont Lake. Whilst it wasn't cold, the significant water area and mass of the Lake require suitable attire. He lives fewer than 5 minutes walk from the lake.

17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

Margo Sayer

@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
Joan Robillard ace
Nice shot
December 18th, 2020  
