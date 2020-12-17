Sign up
Photo 1520
Solo Fisherman, Paimpont Lake
Here's Serge, fishing on Paimpont Lake. Whilst it wasn't cold, the significant water area and mass of the Lake require suitable attire. He lives fewer than 5 minutes walk from the lake.
OB
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1607
photos
74
followers
20
following
Tags
s4
,
sayer
,
paimpont-lake
,
solo-fisherman
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice shot
December 18th, 2020
