Photo 1521
Blue Hour...but not as you know it
I find myself between a rock and a hard place. At best, l can't find my camera in spite of looking everywhere...except of course where l haven't yet looked! In the meantime l'm trawling older shots and altering dates.
18th December 2020
18th Dec 20
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-M10MarkII
Taken
9th December 2020 10:10am
Tags
sooc
,
blue-hour
,
s4sayer
