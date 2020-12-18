Previous
Blue Hour...but not as you know it by s4sayer
Blue Hour...but not as you know it

I find myself between a rock and a hard place. At best, l can't find my camera in spite of looking everywhere...except of course where l haven't yet looked! In the meantime l'm trawling older shots and altering dates.
18th December 2020 18th Dec 20

Margo Sayer

