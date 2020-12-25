Previous
Bonny birds by s4sayer
Photo 1528

Bonny birds

These 4 festive friends arrived today, flying immediately into the glass...to keep an eye on me.

Happy Christmas to one and all ;-)
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Margo Sayer

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely gift
December 25th, 2020  
Richard Sayer ace
Ma fille te connais très bien....
December 25th, 2020  
