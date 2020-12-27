Previous
Mairie (Town Hall), Plélan Le Grand by s4sayer
Photo 1530

Mairie (Town Hall), Plélan Le Grand

The Town Hall’s frontage is a 'curtain' of lights for Christmas, creating mellow light as the days get shorter.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Margo Sayer

@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
