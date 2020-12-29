Previous
Wild Weather & Flooded Banks by s4sayer
Photo 1532

Wild Weather & Flooded Banks

This partially submerged tree is one of several as a result of last night's wild weather. The surface is unsettled. I wonder how long it will be until we'll see a calm lake again. The jury is out ;-)

Walkers were noticeably absent...
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Margo Sayer

@s4sayer
