Photo 1532
Wild Weather & Flooded Banks
This partially submerged tree is one of several as a result of last night's wild weather. The surface is unsettled. I wonder how long it will be until we'll see a calm lake again. The jury is out ;-)
Walkers were noticeably absent...
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1619
photos
73
followers
21
following
419% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M3
Taken
29th December 2020 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wild-weather
,
s4sayer
