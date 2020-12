Chania...on her trolley

Chania is a stray who bowled up at Vignouse some 11 years ago. Our Vet reckoned she was 6 years old...so now a respectable cat of 17 years. This trolley is part of her 'raison d’être' from where she surveys us coming up and down stairs. She is an experienced mouser, sleeps on our bed at night, and enjoys trying...and mostly succeeding...to make a paw swipe as we pass and/or tease her. She's an effective hunter...a fun asset ;-)



OB