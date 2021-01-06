Sign up
Photo 1540
Reflection, Paimpont Lake
Calm reigns here; sadly not everywhere else.
OB
6th January 2021
6th Jan 21
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1627
photos
74
followers
21
following
421% complete
View this month »
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
1538
1539
1540
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M3
Taken
6th January 2021 9:13am
Tags
reflection-paimpont-lake
Pat Knowles
ace
No indeed chaos in the USA ....very worrying! Someone will be injured before the nights out! Just keep your thoughts on the leave here!
January 6th, 2021
