Reflection, Paimpont Lake by s4sayer
Photo 1540

Reflection, Paimpont Lake

Calm reigns here; sadly not everywhere else.

OB
6th January 2021 6th Jan 21

Margo Sayer

@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
Pat Knowles ace
No indeed chaos in the USA ....very worrying! Someone will be injured before the nights out! Just keep your thoughts on the leave here!
January 6th, 2021  
