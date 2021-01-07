Previous
Red Brambles by s4sayer
Photo 1541

Red Brambles

No vibrant colour apparent in the undergrowth...until l spotted these RED leaves with thorns. No brainer...and here they are ;-)
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Margo Sayer

ace
@s4sayer
Photo Details

