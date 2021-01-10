Previous
Night follows Day, Day follows Night by s4sayer
Night follows Day, Day follows Night

Unrest unsettles us and hitherto unknown public behaviour gives us cause for concern.

Yoda has the answer.
Do. Or do not. There is no Try.
Margo Sayer

