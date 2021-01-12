Previous
One Stop Car Charger by s4sayer
I know nothing about electric cars...yet!
However this 1 Stop Car Charger has got to be a winner. It's situated close to:
Doctors’ Surgery
Supermarket
Chiropractors’ Clinic
Undertakers
Filling Station.
Margo Sayer

ace
Lin ace
Fun capture!
January 16th, 2021  
