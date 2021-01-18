Previous
Another aspect of Paimpont Lake by s4sayer
Another aspect of Paimpont Lake

This part of the lake is in the Bourg and during the Summer months the roadside becomes a car park. Now, in quieter times, fewer cars are evident, enabling other aspects to be seen and enjoyed.

18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Margo Sayer

