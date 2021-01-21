Previous
Tough day?! by s4sayer
Photo 1554

Tough day?!

Foul day, foul play!
Unrepentant...

More moody on black.
Margo Sayer

ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
Pat Knowles ace
Awe how pathetic she looks...too much rain is not good for a dog! She’s in the bath by the looks of it!
January 21st, 2021  
Jesika
Poor baby, hope she’s feeling happier now
January 21st, 2021  
Margo Sayer ace
@happypat
Not sure she’s any happier...yet, but she is clean...until the next foray!
January 21st, 2021  
Domenico Dodaro ace
Didn’t she do something to deserve that? 😉
January 21st, 2021  
Richard Sayer ace
Her look reminds me of the lyrics from a Lonnie Donegan song from 64 years ago - 'Puttin' on the agony, puttin' on the style...'!
January 21st, 2021  
Mary Siegle ace
Hope it was worth (to her) having to take the bath afterwards! 😂
January 21st, 2021  
