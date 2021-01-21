Sign up
Tough day?!
Foul day, foul play!
Unrepentant...
More moody on black.
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M3
Taken
20th January 2021 11:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
tough-day
Pat Knowles
ace
Awe how pathetic she looks...too much rain is not good for a dog! She’s in the bath by the looks of it!
January 21st, 2021
Jesika
Poor baby, hope she’s feeling happier now
January 21st, 2021
Margo Sayer
ace
@happypat
Not sure she’s any happier...yet, but she is clean...until the next foray!
January 21st, 2021
Domenico Dodaro
ace
Didn’t she do something to deserve that? 😉
January 21st, 2021
Richard Sayer
ace
Her look reminds me of the lyrics from a Lonnie Donegan song from 64 years ago - 'Puttin' on the agony, puttin' on the style...'!
January 21st, 2021
Mary Siegle
ace
Hope it was worth (to her) having to take the bath afterwards! 😂
January 21st, 2021
Not sure she’s any happier...yet, but she is clean...until the next foray!