Photo 1555
Cleaning & chopping chillies
Whilst R concentrated on the biz of cleaning and chopping the chillies, l took care not to approach too near. That knife and its compatriots are Lethal!
This is when you read the small print about safety aka 'Don't do this at home'.
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
Margo Sayer
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M3
Taken
19th January 2021 6:05pm
Tags
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
cleaning-&-chopping-chillies
Joan Robillard
The sign we have in the bathroom at work says, Wash your hands like you have been chopping hot pepper and need to take your contact lens out. That is the best one I have seen and I am reminded of it seeing this - hope Richard cleaned his hands good.
January 23rd, 2021
