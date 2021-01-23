Previous
Cleaning & chopping chillies by s4sayer
Cleaning & chopping chillies

Whilst R concentrated on the biz of cleaning and chopping the chillies, l took care not to approach too near. That knife and its compatriots are Lethal!

This is when you read the small print about safety aka 'Don't do this at home'.
Margo Sayer

Joan Robillard ace
The sign we have in the bathroom at work says, Wash your hands like you have been chopping hot pepper and need to take your contact lens out. That is the best one I have seen and I am reminded of it seeing this - hope Richard cleaned his hands good.
January 23rd, 2021  
