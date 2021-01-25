Previous
Simple Super Supper... by s4sayer
Simple Super Supper...

* Shallots & garlic, chopped
* Tuna
* Capers
* Lemon juice & zest
* Pasta (out of shot)

Cook all in your favourite oil until soft and unguent.
Add your cooked pasta.
Pour yourself/yourselves an accompanying glass of wine.

Enjoy!

Recipe ´poached’ from Richard ;-)




25th January 2021

Margo Sayer

ace
@s4sayer
Richard Sayer
Might have been a bit of wine in the tuna sauce too... just sayin,!
January 25th, 2021  
Kerri Michaels
Nice
January 25th, 2021  
