January...already! What almost February? by s4sayer
Photo 1562

January...already! What almost February?

We're in the process of having all our windows replaced. Dust, poly protection sheets, Mitzi & Chania confused, everything displaced. Let this year roll on...with peace for us all.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Margo Sayer

@s4sayer
Wendy ace
But it will be so worth it when it's done!
January 27th, 2021  
