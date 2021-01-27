Sign up
Photo 1562
January...already! What almost February?
We're in the process of having all our windows replaced. Dust, poly protection sheets, Mitzi & Chania confused, everything displaced. Let this year roll on...with peace for us all.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don't have the foggiest notion of what my...
1649
photos
75
followers
22
following
427% complete
1555
1556
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M3
Taken
26th January 2021 2:27pm
Tags
january...already
what-almost-february?
Wendy
ace
But it will be so worth it when it's done!
January 27th, 2021
