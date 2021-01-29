Sign up
Photo 1564
Survivor!
Fredo is Paimpont's garagiste. In addition to repairing cars...he has an interesting collection of retired vehicles. Here is onesuch!
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M3
Taken
20th January 2021 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
survivor
,
s4sayer
Joan Robillard
ace
I have seen some somewhat similar machines in my life in construction companies. Neat
January 29th, 2021
Kathy
ace
Well used, and from th looks of the tires, Fredo may still be using it.
January 29th, 2021
Richard Sayer
ace
This is not retired - it's a fully working antique forklift truch which Freddo uses to stack 'dead' cars on top of one another to dizzying heights!
January 29th, 2021
