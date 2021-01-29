Previous
Next
Survivor! by s4sayer
Photo 1564

Survivor!

Fredo is Paimpont's garagiste. In addition to repairing cars...he has an interesting collection of retired vehicles. Here is onesuch!
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Margo Sayer

ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
428% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
I have seen some somewhat similar machines in my life in construction companies. Neat
January 29th, 2021  
Kathy ace
Well used, and from th looks of the tires, Fredo may still be using it.
January 29th, 2021  
Richard Sayer ace
This is not retired - it's a fully working antique forklift truch which Freddo uses to stack 'dead' cars on top of one another to dizzying heights!
January 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise