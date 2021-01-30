Previous
Flying Ears by s4sayer
Photo 1565

Flying Ears

Mitzi...not unlike many/most dogs on the planet...seems able to discover much that I’d rather she didn't. Whilst she doesn't dislike a shower, I suspect she feels that after a muddy romp it's a double whammy!

30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Margo Sayer

Photo Details

