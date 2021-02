This is the land of Rural SKY!

Rural Brittany is spacious, prolific farming country, mainly dedicated to Dairy and Cereal. There are 2 such farms within 15 minutes walk from Vignouse. The field opposite V, aka across the lane, grows cereal...and if you’ve followed either R and/or me at harvest time, you'll have some idea of how our local farmers assist one another to reap the crop.



OB