Replacement Window, Kitchen by s4sayer
Photo 1568

Replacement Window, Kitchen

We chose and ordered new windows about a year ago, maybe even longer than that. Suffice to say that confinement, lockdown...call it what you will...significantly delayed the eventual delivery of the new windows. Our front door was replaced some months ago. Until a fortnight ago we were still waiting for the rest of our windows to be fitted. The last 2 weeks have seen the transformation of our home into a disaster area. Suffice to say that the Team of 2 were polite, effective and experienced in their craft. At the end of each day they vacuumed everywhere and left everything neat, tidy and clean. Brilliant!

Health warning! There are more shots to suffer...
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Margo Sayer

