Photo 1570
Kitchen items on safari...
With almost every room in the house waiting for a new window, there seemed to be some unexpected places selected for temporary stopovers. Kitchen utensils, Mitzi's & Chania's croquettes and flower jugs found respite in a bathroom.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1657
photos
77
followers
22
following
1563
1564
1565
1566
1567
1568
1569
1570
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M3
Taken
27th January 2021 3:11pm
Tags
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
kitchen-items-on-safari
