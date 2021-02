Kayaking on Paimpont Lake

This is the first time l've seen kayak-ers (?) learning their craft at Paimpont. Before this shot, they were perfecting dipping the paddle at the correct angle and depth to achieve and maintain movement. Fascinating...and it was raining. If you look closely at the bottom right hand corner of the shot, you can see fishing rods on stands...whilst their owners, out of shot, have a hot drink in the shelter of the overhanging trees, watching the kayak-ers.



OB