Tractor tracks by s4sayer
Photo 1579

Tractor tracks

We’ve recently endured some cold weather. I was fascinated by the snow pattern, realised by a tractor with half the tread in the snow...and the remaining half on the mud. Reminded me of stamp perforations!
13th February 2021 13th Feb 21

Margo Sayer

@s4sayer
bkb in the city
Nice shot
February 13th, 2021  
Brigette ace
yes that is a stark contrast
February 13th, 2021  
Mark Prince ace
It looks like a giant zip to me.
February 13th, 2021  
