Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1579
Tractor tracks
We’ve recently endured some cold weather. I was fascinated by the snow pattern, realised by a tractor with half the tread in the snow...and the remaining half on the mud. Reminded me of stamp perforations!
13th February 2021
13th Feb 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
1666
photos
76
followers
22
following
432% complete
View this month »
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M3
Taken
10th February 2021 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
tractor-tracks
bkb in the city
Nice shot
February 13th, 2021
Brigette
ace
yes that is a stark contrast
February 13th, 2021
Mark Prince
ace
It looks like a giant zip to me.
February 13th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close