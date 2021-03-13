Sign up
Photo 1606
France...burning!
It's that time of year when farmers remove any debris, fallen trees etc. to maximise land usage. Before l'm tempted to say anyone for a bonfire...don’t unless you're sure and certain of what and how to do this safely.
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don't have the foggiest notion of what my...
1693
photos
75
followers
23
following
Tags
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
france-burning
