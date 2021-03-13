Previous
Next
France...burning! by s4sayer
Photo 1606

France...burning!

It's that time of year when farmers remove any debris, fallen trees etc. to maximise land usage. Before l'm tempted to say anyone for a bonfire...don’t unless you're sure and certain of what and how to do this safely.
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Margo Sayer

ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don’t have the foggiest notion of what my...
440% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise