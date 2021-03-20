Walk in pantry...

This is a small glimpse of our ´placard’ or walk-in cupboard. The shelves are at 4 levels and accommodate sauces, baking ingredients, coffees, teas, tinned vegetables, soups, sauces, breakfast cereals, cleaning products...plus appropriate mops, vacuums and plasters and bandages etc. There are also spices, dog/cat flea treatments, folders containing references documents for various pieces of equipment...think also, greaseproof, pet blankets, kitchen rolls...et alia. It’s an emporium of colour, flavour...and wonder. Don’t know how we managed without it!