Walk in pantry...
Walk in pantry...

This is a small glimpse of our ´placard’ or walk-in cupboard. The shelves are at 4 levels and accommodate sauces, baking ingredients, coffees, teas, tinned vegetables, soups, sauces, breakfast cereals, cleaning products...plus appropriate mops, vacuums and plasters and bandages etc. There are also spices, dog/cat flea treatments, folders containing references documents for various pieces of equipment...think also, greaseproof, pet blankets, kitchen rolls...et alia. It’s an emporium of colour, flavour...and wonder. Don’t know how we managed without it!
Margo Sayer

Pat Knowles
Interesting Marg...I am into kitchens at the moment & am looking at kitchen larders! Nothing as amazing as this of course as I haven’t the room but love the whole idea of a larder or pantry!
March 20th, 2021  
