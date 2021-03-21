Previous
From IIIe et Vilaine to Morbihan by s4sayer
Photo 1613

About 1 kilometre down this road, Ille et Vilaine, our Département, becomes Morbihan...and part of a different Region. Mitzi and l walk here often and when the weather is as pleasant as this...it’s a no brainer. Long may it continue ;-)
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Margo Sayer

Pat Knowles ace
I like your line of fencing on its way down the incline. Lovely blue sky & quite a view!
March 21st, 2021  
