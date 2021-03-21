Sign up
Photo 1613
From IIIe et Vilaine to Morbihan
About 1 kilometre down this road, Ille et Vilaine, our Département, becomes Morbihan...and part of a different Region. Mitzi and l walk here often and when the weather is as pleasant as this...it's a no brainer. Long may it continue ;-)
21st March 2021
21st Mar 21
Margo Sayer
ace
@s4sayer
16.10.2019 Today is Day 32 of Year 4. Am still here, although there are days when I don't have the foggiest notion of what my...
1700
photos
75
followers
23
following
441% complete
1606
1607
1608
1609
1610
1611
1612
1613
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M3
Taken
19th March 2021 4:09pm
Tags
sooc
,
s4sayer
,
from-llle-et-vilaine-to-morbihan
Pat Knowles
ace
I like your line of fencing on its way down the incline. Lovely blue sky & quite a view!
March 21st, 2021
